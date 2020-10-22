Potential site for day shelter in Yellowknife found, still needs city approval

N.W.T.'s government has identified another potential location for a temporary day shelter for people experiencing homelessness in Yellowknife, after a previous location was rejected earlier this summer.

The new potential location is a building on 44th Street across from École St. Patrick High School and close to the Twin Pine Hill condominiums.

The territory has applied for a special care facility permit for the building, according to a statement to CBC News from the City of Yellowknife's clerk, Debbie Gillard.

The application will need approval from city council.

Adjacent property owners will be notified and have 14 days to make comments or express concerns to the city.

Those comments will be brought to the city's Governance and Priorities Committee next month before council votes on it.

The proposed day shelter would be in addition to the day shelter and sobering centre operated by the N.W.T. Disabilities Council, which is currently operating at reduced capacity due to the pandemic.

A proposal for another temporary day shelter at the former SideDoor Resource Centre earlier this year sparked outcry from nearby businesses, and eventually was rejected by Yellownife city council in August.

At the time, advocates for the centre admonished council for its decision, calling the city "selfish" for denying "people who have nothing" a place to go.