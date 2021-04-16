Possible COVID-19 exposure notice issued for Iqaluit

The Nunavut government issued a possible COVID-19 exposure notice for Iqaluit.

Anyone who was at Storehouse Bar and Grill on or after April 8 is asked to monitor for symptoms for 14 days after their last visit. If symptoms do develop, people should immediately self-isolate for 14 days and contact the COVID-19 hotline at 1-888-975-8601 to book a test.

Anyone who has travelled outside of Iqaluit since April 7 is also asked to immediately self-isolate for 14 days.

It follows the first detection of a COVID-19 case in Iqaluit. The case was confirmed on Wednesday night in an essential worker who did not have to isolate before entering the territory.

However, the person has been in Iqaluit more than two weeks, which Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Michael Patterson says may mean they contracted the virus while in Iqaluit.

As of Wednesday evening, the Nunavut government had identified more than 10 close contacts of the positive case.