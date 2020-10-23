Positive COVID-19 test confirmed in worker at N.W.T. mine, three more workers awaiting tests

An N.W.T. mine has reported a confirmed positive case of COVID-19 while three more workers are in isolation at the mine awaiting tests.

The case was identified in a worker at the Gahcho Kué Diamond Mine, according to a news release issued Friday afternoon.

It was confirmed after all the workers who were thought to have been exposed to a presumptive case in a different individual were retested.

The worker, a Yellowknife resident, has been in isolation since Wednesday while waiting for the second round of testing and no additional exposures occurred, according to a statement from the De Beers Group, which owns the mine.

The other employees have been confirmed negative in follow up testing and will stay in isolation until further directed by the chief public health officer, the statement read in part. It added that three other employees were placed into isolation at the mine, located about 280 kilometres northeast of Yellowknife, as a result of contact tracing at the mine and are set to be tested.

The risk of further transmission within the mine is considered to be very low, the company says, due to mandatory mask use and other measures.

Since May, the company says it has done 2,400 tests at the mine "without incident."

"The circumstances around this matter are of deep concern and we are reviewing testing protocols to identify how this case was not detected earlier," the company's statement read. It says it will continue to work with health authorities with the territory and the mine.

Public health is completing a "thorough investigation to determine potential contacts that may have occurred within the past 14 days," the territory release says. The Gahcho Kué mine is also conducting a review of its current sampling processes.

Earlier this week, a presumptive case of COVID-19 was reported at the mine but the territory said on Wednesday it was a false alarm. At the time, the territory said the person was in isolation in a designated isolation area onsite along with 18 potential contacts out of an abundance of caution.