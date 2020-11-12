Alberta worker tests positive for COVID-19 at Gahcho Kué mine, presumptive positive at Diavik mine

An Alberta resident has tested positive for COVID-19 at the Gahcho Kué Diamond Mine in the Northwest Territories, the territory's health officials announced Wednesday.

The individual travelled on a charter flight which went directly from the South to the mine site, according to a release from the office of the chief public health officer. The person is currently isolating alongside all potential contacts.

This is the second positive case at the mine in a matter of weeks.

In the same release, the office reported a presumptive positive test at the Diavik Diamond Mine. The individual is also an Alberta resident who travelled directly to the mine via charter flight. The person has since been transported back home, according to the release.

The release said the case poses no additional risk to the territory. Potential contacts at Diavik are isolating.

The office said neither of the two cases will be included in the territory's statistics because they are not N.W.T. residents.