Man with firearm reported in Porter Creek, say Whitehorse RCMP
Police in Whitehorse arrested a man on Monday, after receiving a complaint about a man with a firearm in Porter Creek.
Police say public is not at risk after responding to complaint in Pine Street area
In a news release, RCMP said they responded to the complaint in the Pine Street area.
The investigation was still underway and police advised the public that there would be an increased police presence in the area.
Police said the public was not at risk, and that more information would be released later.