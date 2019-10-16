Café must be out of Yukonstruct by February, court rules

A Yukon Supreme Court judge has given a café owner six weeks to clear out of Yukonstruct's headquarters in Whitehorse.

Justice Ron Veale says Brioni Connolly was wrong to assume the lease for her café had been renewed for another year, to October 2020.

The legal dispute between Connolly and her landlord began last October when the non-profit society Yukonstruct told Connolly her café lease was set to expire on Oct. 31, and would not be renewed.

Connolly said she was blindsided by that decision and she refused to go. She maintained that Yukonstruct officials had earlier indicated the lease would be renewed for another year, and they couldn't go back on that.

Yukonstruct rejected that argument. They said there was no stated or implied agreement to renew Connolly's lease. They petitioned the court to force Connolly out.

Veale agreed.

"The actions of Ms. Connolly, at best, indicated her expectation that the lease would be renewed but I have found no basis in the words or conduct of Yukonstruct or its staff to raise or infer such a promise or assurance," reads Veale's written decision, which was issued Monday.

The Poor Creature café must be out of Yukonstruct's Whitehorse headquarters by Feb. 1, 2020. (Kiyoshi Maguire/CBC)

Veale ruled that Yukonstruct's "friendly indulgences" and conversations about Connolly's plans for her business do not amount to any kind of binding agreement to renew the lease.

Rather, he found, Yukonstruct officials seemed to be making the best of a frought relationship. The two sides were long at odds over noise complaints related to Connolly's crying child.

"The noise issues were never resolved despite many discussions and emails," Veale wrote.

"The efforts of Yukonstruct staff indicate a desire to maintain a good relationship with Ms. Connolly and [Connolly's husband] Mr. O Murchú in a challenging situation."

No extra rent payments

Yukonstruct also asked the court to grant an immediate writ of possession for the café space, which would have allowed the non-profit to force an eviction. It also asked for double rent payments for the time Connolly has overstayed.

Veale, however, opted to give Connolly more time. He granted Yukonstruct a writ of possession for Feb. 1, 2020. Veale also rejected the extra rent payments.

"It is appropriate to declare that Ms. Connolly is not wilfully overholding her tenancy so as to warrant her immediate removal from the premises or be liable for the increased rent associated with overholding," Veale ruled.

In a written statement on Monday, Lana Selbee, Yukonstruct's executive director, said it was "unfortunate" the dispute ended up in court.

'We were within our rights to not renew this lease,' says Lana Selbee, executive director of Yukonstruct. (Paul Tukker/CBC)

"Our organization tried many approaches to make a business relationship with The Poor Creature work, but it became clear that continuing it was not in the best interest of our organization," her statement reads.

"The court has validated that we were within our rights to not renew this lease."

Selbee also said Yukonstruct will work with Connolly to ensure a "smooth transition" out of the space next month. The non-profit has said it won't be replaced by a new café but the space will be used for something else.