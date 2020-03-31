Pond Inlet youth dies after collision with police vehicle, independent investigation ordered

A Pond Inlet youth has passed away after sliding down a hill, onto a road, and colliding with a police vehicle.

The incident took place on Friday, March 27. According to news releases from RCMP, the youth was sliding down a hill when they crossed a roadway and were struck by the vehicle.

The youth was immediately taken to the community health centre and medevaced for further treatment.

"Unfortunately on March 30, 2020, the youth succumbed to his injuries and passed away," a release issued Tuesday morning reads. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the youth and Pond Inlet residents during this very difficult time."

Typically, in the case of this sort of incident, an external review would be ordered by another police force. However, in order to help limit the spread of COVID-19, RCMP's V Division Major Crimes and the V Division Forensic Identifications Unit are investigating the incident, the release states.

Nunavut has closed its borders to non-residents during the pandemic, with some exceptions for essential workers.

Ottawa Police Services will support RCMP through an independent review, the release says.