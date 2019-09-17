David Qamaniq wins Tununiq byelection

Voters in Pond Inlet, Nunavut, elected David Qamaniq as their new MLA in a byelection Monday.

David Qamaniq won Monday's byelection with 182 votes over 171 for Charlie Inuarak. (Elections Nunavut) Qamaniq defeated Charlie Inuaraq by 11 votes, according to Elections Nunavut. Both are former mayors of the community.

About 48 per cent of eligible voters cast ballots in Monday's byelection.

The Tununiq riding hosted the byelection following the death of Joe Enook. Enook was Speaker of the Legislative Assembly when he died on March 29 in an Ottawa hospital. He was 61.

Pond Inlet is the only community in this northern Baffin Island riding. It has a population of just over 1,600, according to the 2016 census.

The next territorial election in Nunavut will be in the fall of 2021. The last Nunavut election was in 2017.