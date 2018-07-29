Man in Pond Inlet, Nunavut facing charges after answering door with loaded rifle pointed at police

A man in Pond Inlet is facing several charges after pointing a rifle at police officers.

According to a news release, RCMP say they were called to a domestic violence complaint in the community on Friday. They found a woman on a road who said her spouse had assaulted her.

They went to the spouse's house and knocked on the door, where a 35-year-old man answered with his loaded rifle pointed at the police.

RCMP say the police took cover and diffused the situation by talking to the man. He was then arrested.

The man has been charged with two counts of pointing a firearm, two counts of assaulting a peace officer and two counts of storing a firearm in a careless manner.

He is scheduled to appear in court in Pond Inlet in September.