Pond Inlet RCMP charge man for allegedly pointing firearm at several people

Nunavut RCMP have arrested and charged a man for allegedly pointing a firearm at people in Pond Inlet.

In a news release Friday, police say they were called to a home on Tuesday shortly after midnight.

Police say their investigation found that a man had allegedly pointed a firearm at several people inside the residence.

RCMP said the suspect had fled and they were unsure if he was still armed. Police say they "reacted quickly" and found the man nearby.

Police described the 25-year-old man as being "highly agitated and in distress."

"[He] acted in a manner to suggest to the officers he was still in possession of a firearm and wanted the police to engage in force with him," states the news release.

Police say they resolved the situation through negotiating and de-escalation techniques. The man eventually surrendered himself to police, the statement said.

The man was arrested and was given support for his mental health, say police.

The man is charged with pointing a firearm, among other charges, say police. He appeared in court for a bail hearing and was later released. He is scheduled to be in court on July 27 in the community.

This year, RCMP in Nunavut responded to 263 weapons-related calls and 58 of them involved firearms, states the news release.

Police are reminding residents to properly secure and store their firearms away from ammunition. Police say free trigger locks are available for people to access in all its detachments in the territory.

Nunavut RCMP said if people are stressed or overwhelmed and need a person to talk to, help is available at the Kamatsiaqtut Help Line at 1-800-265-3333, or by visiting their website.