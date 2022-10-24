Gusting winds, freezing days and ... rain? North Baffin rides out mixed bag of winter weather

From snow to rain and back again, the Nunavut hamlet of Pond Inlet has had a fall to remember — and it's not the only one.

The land was covered in snow on Oct. 14, said elder Elijah Panipakoocho. Then, on Oct. 15 and 16, the North Baffin community saw two days of intense rain.

"It rained so much, if you went out without any raincoats, you [would get soaked] through and through," Panipakoocho said in Inuktitut.

Panipakoocho can't remember it raining in the winter like that since the 1970s. The rain froze into ice, coating roads and snow. Roads closed until workers could sand them, as slopes were too slippery to drive on; the airport closed, too, and so did the schools. People were falling, sliding and crawling to reach their destinations when they went outside.

That untraditional first blast of winter tore through much of the north and west Baffin region, said David Phillips, a senior climatologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada. In Grise Fiord, it brought winds gusting over 100 kilometres an hour, accompanied by above-zero and then well-below-zero temperatures. Some areas got 15 to 25 centimetres of snow.

"We talk about mixed precipitation, but my gosh, you had everything but the kitchen sink," he said. "It had freezing rain, snow and rain, and a lot of strong winds."

The storm was a clash between warm and cold masses of air, he said — a "weather war" of sorts. Nunavut, the Northwest Territories and parts of the Yukon had very warm summers, so there was a lot of warmth already in the lakes and the land when cold air started rolling in.

"It was really a nasty event," he said.

It's the cusp of what promises to be a warmer-than-normal winter for the North on the whole, Phillips added. For November, December and January, his department's forecast is calling for weather that in general should be two or three degrees warmer — "It doesn't seem like a lot, but you'll notice it," he said.

It means ice may not form as quickly and will melt sooner — a trend Phillips says he's been tracking in Northern Canada for years, and which he attributes to a shifting climate.

"It won't be something that you'll be talking about in future generations — it's the here and now," he said. "You're not going to have to wait for it. You're not just dreaming about this. This is happening as we speak, and it will get more so in the years to come."

The unusual weather is more pronounced on shoulder seasons, he noted, and means Nunavut's communities could see more conditions that are typically prevalent in the South: freezing rain, in particular, or ice pellets.

"I think those are things that maybe seem to be rare now, but they're going to be more common in the future," he said.