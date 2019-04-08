2 charged with murder after 21-year-old found dead in Pond Inlet

A man and woman have been charged with second-degree murder after a 21-year-old man was found dead in a Pond Inlet home.

In a news release issued Monday, RCMP say that they responded to a disturbance at a residence in the Nunavut hamlet in on Sunday morning.

While responding, police located the deceased man.

RCMP say in the release that they have charged the man and woman with second-degree murder in connection to the incident.

Police did not name the individuals charged, nor the deceased.

Both of the accused are in custody and are set to appear in court in Iqaluit on April 9.