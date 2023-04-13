Pond Inlet man charged with murder in woman's death

Police have charged a man in Pond Inlet, Nunavut, with murder in connection with the death of a woman in the community last weekend.

RCMP say in a news release on Thursday that 33-year-old Daryl Quaraq has been charged with second degree murder in the death of Joanne Nutarak.

Nutarak, 31, was brought to the community health centre in Pond Inlet on Saturday with injuries. Police said she was declared dead after attempts were made to revive her through CPR.

Quaraq is due in court in Iqaluit on May 30.