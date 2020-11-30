Pond Inlet man faces charges after RCMP discover distiller, homemade alcohol

A man in Pond Inlet, Nunavut is facing charges after police found alcohol being made and sold within the community.

Pond Inlet RCMP say a distiller and a small amount of homemade liquor was found in a home in the community on Nov. 23 when police were investigating an unrelated matter. It launched an investigation into the discovery with the help of the V Division Federal Serious and Organized Unit, according to a news release issued Monday morning.

Police found the liquor was being produced for sale within the community.

The 29-year-old Pond Inlet man is facing multiple charges under the Nunavut Liquor Act.

He is set to make his first appearance in court on March 15, 2021.

People struggling with alcohol or substance abuse or who have a friend or a family member who is, are encouraged to call the Kamatsiaqtut Help Line at 1-800-265-3333, or visiting their website.