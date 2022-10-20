With years of building under its belt, Pond Inlet turns its sights on tourism, men's shelter

To hear Pond Inlet's senior administrative officer tell it, the small Nunavut hamlet has had a series of banner years.

Among the litany of projects being built in the community of about 1,500, a new wellness centre is nearly complete and a shelter for women and girls is on the verge of opening.

"It's going to be a fantastic facility," said senior administrative officer David Stockley about the shelter. It'll have five separate bedrooms, a playroom for kids and high security when work finishes on it in a few months.

The hamlet is also hoping to secure federal and territorial funding for a separate men's shelter, and Stockley said they've already got a building picked out for it.

"It's not only the ladies and girls that need a shelter from time to time — there [are] a lot of men in the community that need that help, from a shelter standpoint," he said. "We're hoping that's going to materialize."

An influx of funding

Stockley estimates about $14 million in funding has flowed into Pond Inlet over the past four years for infrastructure projects. The money has helped fund equipment for roads, water and sewage, though Stockley said more is still needed to expand the hamlet's airport and fix the water treatment facility.

Among the successful projects so far, the wellness facility is just waiting for some doors before it's ready. It'll have a wellness coordinator as well as justice and victim services personnel, and Stockley said there are also plans to have a counselling service.

"That's going to be sort of online, so if you want to talk to a counsellor, we can set you up ... and you can come there for a session. It would be very private," he said. "You basically do it online with a counsellor either down south or we also have counsellors set up in Clyde River."

The hamlet has also earmarked funds for a fitness centre. It's received funds for the centre's first phase and is hoping to get enough for the second phase soon.

"That's going to be huge for the community, because it's a place for people to go, for people to be able to communicate with people in the community," he said.

Boaters in Eclipse Sound outside of Pond Inlet, Nunavut, with Bylot Island in the background. (David Gunn/CBC)

As for housing projects, Stockley said the hamlet has built a subdivision where three five-plexes are being completed. He said a scientific centre is also being built in that subdivision, and the community has plans for transitional housing, duplexes and hopefully more five-plexes in the future.

Stockley said the hamlet is also examining the possibility of using sea cans as a way to build cheaper homes, as they don't require individual piles for construction.

Airport expansion

All this building, Stockley said, means the airport just isn't big enough for what the community needs now.

"Sometimes, the people are lined up from the front counter out through the door, halfway across the street. It's just ridiculous, really, for a community that's growing as fast as Pond Inlet is," he said.

A Canadian North plane on the runway in Pond Inlet, Nunavut, with Bylot Island in the background. (David Gunn/CBC)

Stockley believes the hamlet needs an airstrip that can accommodate jets, not just smaller aircraft. That's in part due to an uptick in cruise ship traffic through the community — 24 this year, not counting sailboats and private yachts — which the hamlet wants to encourage.

He said they've heard interest from at least one cruise ship company in having a cruise start in Pond Inlet and go through the Northwest Passage.

It would really "put Pond Inlet on the map," he said.

Cruise ship traffic has brought jobs to residents and helped create a market for traditional artists and carvers to tap into. In June, Tununiq MLA Karen Nutarak told the Legislative Assembly that Inuit from her community get hired as cultural advisors for cruise ships as well.

Earlier that month, Nutarak also lauded funding from the federal government for visitor infrastructure in Pond Inlet that created three temporary and one ongoing job, which she hailed as "good news for the community."

But as interest in tourism grows, so does pressure on infrastructure like the airport.

Stockley said the sentiment he hears the most within the community is a desire to relocate the existing airport.

"The testing has got to be done on where it can go ... as far as the land and what area would be capable to construct an airport that can actually accommodate a jet service," he said.

"That's the important piece for there, and of course to have a bigger terminal so that it can accommodate the growing need."