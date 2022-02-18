Nunavut walks back plan to ease COVID-19 measures in Pond Inlet as cases swell

As COVID-19 cases rise in Pond Inlet, health restrictions there won't ease on Monday, says Nunavut's chief public health officer.

Dr. Michael Patterson made the announcement in a news release Friday afternoon.

The community was one of 15 where the territory had expected to introduce less-stringent health restrictions on Monday.

"Due to a surge in COVID-19 cases in Pond Inlet this week, it is not safe to change public health measures in the community at this time," Patterson stated.

"We will continue to assess the situation and I urge community members to follow the public health measures in place and support efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19 in Pond Inlet."

In an email, the Department of Health said there are eight cases currently active in the community, up from zero on Tuesday.

The announcement means gathering limits in Pond Inlet will stay at 25 for outdoor gatherings. Private indoor gatherings are limited to five people plus household members, while public indoor gatherings have a limit of 25 people or 25 per cent capacity.