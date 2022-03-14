This 7-year-old boy and his dad in Pond Inlet are building a go-kart from scraps

Moses Amagoalik and his son, Eepa Killiktee, spent months gathering scraps of metal from the landfill in Pond Inlet, Nunavut.

First, an old shopping cart that someone threw away — which Eepa thought would make a great front seat.

Next, a bit of soldering to build a frame.

Now, Eepa, 7, is almost ready to drive around in his own homemade go-kart, though they have to finish installing the brakes first.

It started as a father-and-son project, said Amagoalik, sparked by Eepa's interest in the shopping cart.

Moses Amagoalik, left, and his seven-year-old son Eepa Killiktee are building their own go-kart in Pond Inlet, Nunavut. (Submitted by Moses Amagoalik)

"He's been wanting something different, so when he talked about it and he said, 'we can probably get a little engine onto the cart,' so we started building it from there," Amagoalik said during an interview in both Inuktitut and English.

"I told him he's going to have to help me all the way through, so we're learning as we're going."

Amagoalik ordered a small, gas-powered engine online — the perfect size to power the little vehicle.

Eepa Killiktee, 7, works on part of the go-kart he has been building with his dad, Moses Amagoalik, in Pond Inlet. (Submitted by Moses Amagoalik)

In Inuktitut, Amagoalik said his son has been helping him build and repair things since he was two years old. For the go-kart, Eepa has done the majority of the soldering to attach all the pieces together.

"Whenever we want to work on the project, we would go in the garage and he would solder the frame of the go-kart," Amagoalik said.

"He would solder what he could, and I would solder what he cannot reach."

Family time

Amagoalik said working on projects like this with his son is a good way to bond.

Clad in safety gear, Eepa Killiktee solders the frame of the go-kart he and his dad, Moses Amagoalik, have been making from scraps. (Submitted by Moses Amagoalik)

He's hoping their journey to build a go-kart helps get other families inspired to spend time together on projects, too.

"I hope we inspire ... something fun," he said in English.

"Father and son time, or father and daughter time — or any family time doing something, me and my son hopefully inspire."