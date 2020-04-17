Initial results from contact tracing from Pond Inlet's COVID-19 case expected today

Nunavut's premier is urging people to not spread rumours aimed at how COVID-19 got into the territory.

On Thursday, the territory confirmed its first case of COVID-19 in Pond Inlet.

"There's a lot of rumours going around and blaming and we don't need any of that in Nunavut," said Premier Joe Savikataaq on CBC Radio's Qulliq Friday. "We are better than that."

He urged people to rely on updates and facts from medical professionals.

At 3 p.m. ET Friday, Savikataaq and the territory's Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Michael Patterson will update people on the case of COVID-19 in Pond Inlet.

Patterson said at the press conference Thursday that the government doesn't know how the person in Pond Inlet contracted COVID-19.

As of Wednesday night 20 people in Pond Inlet were tested as part of contact tracing from the confirmed case.

Initial results of 20 swabs to be released today

The initial results from those tests are expected to be released at Friday's press conference, Savikataaq said.

These results will come from tests done in Iqaluit by the GeneXpert, a machine commonly used for tuberculosis testing. To confirm the results of these tests, a second set of swabs have been sent to Ontario.

The results from the test sent to Ontario are expected back over the weekend.

On Thursday afternoon, a rapid response team was dropped off in Pond Inlet to help do contact tracing.

The team is made up of public health nurses who have swabs, cloth masks and other equipment. A logistics person to co-ordinate and run errands is also part of the team.

As of Thursday, 196 people are under investigation for COVID-19 in Nunavut; 406 people have been cleared.