Nunavut health officials allow larger gatherings in Pond Inlet

There are no more public health limits on outdoor gatherings in Pond Inlet, and larger gatherings are being allowed indoors as well, according to Nunavut's chief public health officer.

Dr. Michael Patterson said in a Friday news release that no new cases of COVID-19 have been identified in the community of about 2,200 people since Nov. 12, when one person had tested positive.

At that time, health officials brought in gathering restrictions. A week later, some of those restrictions were eased; and on Friday, those restrictions were eased further.

"All high-risk contacts in the community have been off isolation for at least two weeks," Patterson stated in the release. He reminded residents masks are still mandatory in all Nunavut communities.

There are now no limits on how many people can gather outdoors. Fifteen people plus household members can gather in homes now, up from 10; while public indoor gatherings are now limited to 100 people or 75 per cent capacity; up from 25 people or 50 per cent capacity.

There can also now be up to 20 people in group counselling sessions, instead of 10.

Restaurants can now open to 75 per cent capacity, up from 25.