Pond Inlet is under a boil water advisory

Residents in Pond Inlet, Nunavut, are being advised to boil their water because of ongoing repairs to the hamlet's reservoir.

Nunavut's Department of Health issued a boil water advisory for the community Tuesday afternoon.

This is a precautionary measure due to the potential for high turbidity, or cloudy water, associated with the repair work, the department said in a news release.

Any water that is being consumed must be brought to a rolling boil for at least one minute.

Residents should boil water if they are using it for:

Drinking.

Preparing infant formula.

Preparing juices and ice cubes.

Washing fruits and vegetables.

Cooking.

Brushing teeth.

The department said water can be boiled in a pot or kettle on a stove, or in an electric kettle that automatically shuts off.