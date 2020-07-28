Pond Inlet is under a boil water advisory
Residents in Pond Inlet, Nunavut, are being advised to boil their water because of ongoing repairs to the hamlet’s reservoir.
Nunavut's Department of Health issued a boil water advisory for the community Tuesday afternoon.
This is a precautionary measure due to the potential for high turbidity, or cloudy water, associated with the repair work, the department said in a news release.
Any water that is being consumed must be brought to a rolling boil for at least one minute.
Residents should boil water if they are using it for:
- Drinking.
- Preparing infant formula.
- Preparing juices and ice cubes.
- Washing fruits and vegetables.
- Cooking.
- Brushing teeth.
The department said water can be boiled in a pot or kettle on a stove, or in an electric kettle that automatically shuts off.