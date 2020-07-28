Skip to Main Content
Pond Inlet is under a boil water advisory
North

Pond Inlet is under a boil water advisory

Residents in Pond Inlet, Nunavut, are being advised to boil their water because of ongoing repairs to the hamlet’s reservoir.

Precautionary measure is related to repairs at hamlet’s reservoir, says Health Department

CBC News ·
Residents of Pond Inlet, Nunavut, must bring any water that is for consumption to a rolling boil for at least one minute, the territory's Department of Health says. (Dan Taekema/CBC)

Residents in Pond Inlet, Nunavut, are being advised to boil their water because of ongoing repairs to the hamlet's reservoir.

Nunavut's Department of Health issued a boil water advisory for the community Tuesday afternoon.

This is a precautionary measure due to the potential for high turbidity, or cloudy water, associated with the repair work, the department said in a news release.

Any water that is being consumed must be brought to a rolling boil for at least one minute.

Residents should boil water if they are using it for:

  • Drinking. 
  • Preparing infant formula.
  • Preparing juices and ice cubes.
  • Washing fruits and vegetables.
  • Cooking.
  • Brushing teeth.

The department said water can be boiled in a pot or kettle on a stove, or in an electric kettle that automatically shuts off.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now