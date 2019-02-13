Police looking for suspect in Yellowknife bank robbery

The RCMP is asking the public to help locate a person suspected of robbing the First Nations Bank of Canada in Yellowknife.

RCMP say this is a photo of the suspect in the robbery at First Nations Bank of Canada in Yellowknife on Wednesday. (RCMP)

Police say a male entered the bank on 48th Street around noon on Wednesday and demanded money using what appeared to be a knife.

The bank employee gave the person cash, after which the suspect fled on foot, according to an RCMP press release sent out Wednesday afternoon. It is believed the suspect headed toward downtown.

Police are describing the suspect as an Indigenous male, about six feet tall with a thin build and a black eye.

They say the suspect was wearing a beige jacket, black pants and black gloves with the finger tips cut off. He had a black backpack and his face was partly covered by a black neck warmer.

There could have been people in the bank or in neighbouring businesses who may have witnessed the robbery or noticed suspicious activity, police say.

"RCMP believe person, or persons, may have seen something suspicious, or may have noticed a male fleeing the scene," said RCMP spokesperson Marie York-Condon in the press release.

"We are asking the residents of Yellowknife to report any suspicious or unusual activity."

The Yellowknife General Investigative Section and Northwest Territories Forensic Identification Service are investigating.

RCMP ask anyone who may have information to contact Yellowknife RCMP at 867-669-1111.