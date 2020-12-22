Skip to Main Content
Whitehorse RCMP locate missing man

Whitehorse RCMP say that a man who was declared missing on Friday has now been found.

Whitehorse RCMP say the man who was declared missing on Friday has now been found, according to a news release Tuesday afternoon. (CBC)

Police had asked the public for help to locate Jake Harper, 33, who had last been seen at the Whitehorse Emergency Shelter on Dec. 12.

In a news release sent Tuesday afternoon, police thanked the public and the media for their assistance.

