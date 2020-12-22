Whitehorse RCMP locate missing man
Whitehorse RCMP say that a man who was declared missing on Friday has now been found.
Police had asked the public for help to locate Jake Harper, 33, who had last been seen at the Whitehorse Emergency Shelter on Dec. 12.
In a news release sent Tuesday afternoon, police thanked the public and the media for their assistance.