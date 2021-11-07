Man, 22, dead after standoff and police-involved shooting in Rankin Inlet

A 22-year-old man is dead after a police-involved shooting in Rankin Inlet, Nunavut, and an outside police agency has been called in to investigate, according to RCMP.

In a statement issued Sunday, RCMP said officers from Manitoba were called to help after officers from the detachment in Rankin Inlet responded to a "disturbance of intoxicated males" around 3:15 p.m.

One man obtained a rifle and shot toward officers, said RCMP.

"The male took a truck at gunpoint and drove outside the town limits, where he was contained for several hours," the statement continued.

Members from RCMP's Emergency Response Team from Manitoba were deployed and were involved in a "shooting incident" with the individual, said RCMP.

They said a 22-year-old man was later pronounced dead.

"These events are difficult for all involved," the statement said. "Our thoughts are with the family and community at this time."

RCMP said the Ottawa Police Service will carry out an independent investigation into what happened.