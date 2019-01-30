Police investigate 2 deaths in Kitikmeot region

Police are investigating deaths in two communities in the Kitikmeot region of Nunavut.

In a press release Wednesday, police said they have charge Raymond Komak, 44, in relation to the death of a 46-year-old man in Cambridge Bay.

The unnamed 46-year-old man was found unresponsive in a local residence on Jan. 26. The Cambridge Bay RCMP, and the RCMP V Division Major Crime Unit with the assistance of the G Division Major Crime Unit investigated the death.

Police say the investigation is ongoing in partnership with the coroner's office.

Komak is scheduled to appear in court in early February at the Nunavut Court of Justice in Iqaluit.

In a separate incident, Kugluktuk RCMP are and the RCMP V Division Major Crime Unit are also investigating the sudden death of a 31-year-old woman who was found responsive in a Kugluktuk residence.

Police say the cause of death is unknown and the chief coroner has requested an autopsy in the case.