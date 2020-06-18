Police investigate third incident at N.W.T.-B.C. border gate

Police are investigating yet another incident at the Highway 7 border gate.

On Wednesday, Fort Liard RCMP were told of damage done to the gate, which sits 10 kilometres from the N.W.T.-British Columbia border, according to an RCMP news release Thursday.

The gate has since been re-secured by the territory's department of infrastructure.

It's the third time the gate has been damaged.

Similar incidents happened on April 11 and May 31 and in both cases, charges were laid.