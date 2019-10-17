Nunavut RCMP investigate fatal accident in Rankin Inlet

Rankin Inlet RCMP say a young girl is dead following an accident involving a side-by-side off-road vehicle this week.

At 9 p.m. Tuesday, RCMP responded to the report of a "side-by-side UTV collision" near the local elementary school.

Police say the preliminary investigation suggests the 13-year-old driver lost control of the vehicle and it rolled on its side.

All four occupants were taken to the Kivalliq Regional Health Centre for treatment. The driver and a two-year-old and 13-year-old passenger were treated for minor injuries and released.

Police say the fourth passenger, a 11-year-old girl, died of her injuries.