Police investigate deaths of 3 near Arviat

Arviat RCMP are investigating the deaths of three people at a cabin five kilometres from the community.

On March 7 at 3:30 p.m., a resident of the community told police that two adults were found dead at the cabin, according to a news release issued Tuesday. Officers attended the scene and found an adult man, woman and teenage boy, all of whom were family.

Police say the investigation "revealed nothing of a criminal nature."

The evidence they collected at the scene indicates the deaths were accidental.

They believe the family succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning based on the placement and exhaust configuration of a fuel‐powered generator close to the cabin's entrance.

The investigation by V Division RCMP Major Crimes Unit, Forensic Indentification Serves and Nunavut's coroner concluded late yesterday afternoon.

Police say autopsies have been ordered.