Yellowknife RCMP investigate alleged break and enter on Franklin Avenue

Yellowknife RCMP are investigating an alleged break and enter at an "accommodation business" on Franklin Avenue.

In an email to CBC News, RCMP spokesperson Julie Plourde said that around 10:34 p.m. on Monday they received a call about the alleged break and enter. She added that the business is located on Franklin Avenue, near the Old Town parking lot and School Draw Avenue.

Plourde said they responded immediately to the call and started investigating.

Three police cars were seen near Old Town on Monday evening, one of them was parked off the side of the road on School Draw Avenue. (Danielle d'Entremont / CBC)

There were three police vehicles in the area just after 11 p.m. on Monday, one on Franklin Avenue, one in the parking lot of the Slave Lake Inn near Old Town, and the third nearby on School Draw Avenue.

RCMP said their police dog services were called to assist and that the investigation is ongoing. No suspect has been identified.