RCMP responding to 'ongoing incident' at Air North head office in Whitehorse
Police offered few details in a news release issued just before 2 p.m. Thursday, only stating officers were on-scene "in the area of Condor Road" and asking "everyone to stay away from the area."
Police have offered few details about situation, ask public to stay away from area
The Yukon RCMP is responding to an "ongoing incident" Air North's head office in Whitehorse.
A police spokesperson would not comment on the nature of the incident, or where exactly it had happened.
However, a CBC reporter on-scene saw an RCMP SUV parked outside a hangar at the Air North complex at 150 Condor Rd., just off the Alaska Highway.
In a text, Air North president Joe Sparling said he couldn't immediately discuss what was happening but wrote that "everyone is OK."
Police say the nearby Whitehorse airport remains open.
More to come.