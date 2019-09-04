Police in Fort Simpson, N.W.T., investigate break-ins at post office, golf course

RCMP in Fort Simpson, N.W.T., are asking for the public's help in gathering information about two break-ins in the community in the past week.

Police say they received a call at about 9 a.m. on Tuesday, alerting them to an alleged break-in at the post office. Officers noted a broken window and that parcels seemed to be missing, according to an RCMP news release.

The break-in is believed to have occurred sometime over the long weekend.

Police are also investigating an alleged break-in at the community's golf course early Wednesday morning, in which a storage container appeared to have been forced open.

Police could not immediately say if the two incidents are believed to be linked.

"If anyone noticed suspicious activity in the area of the post office over the long weekend, or in the area of the golf course on Wednesday … they are asked to contact Fort Simpson RCMP," Sgt. Byron Donovan, the RCMP's detachment commander in Fort Simpson, stated in the release.

Anonymous tips can also be made through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at nwtnutips.com.