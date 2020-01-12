Police ask for help finding missing Whitehorse woman

Police are asking for help finding a Whitehorse woman who left the local hospital on Friday and has since gone missing.

Erica Marie Allen, 27, left Whitehorse General Hospital Friday just before 1 p.m., police say.

According to a press release from Whitehorse RCMP, Allen is believed to have travelled to the local social assistance office on 3rd Avenue, then to the TD Bank on Main Street at about 1:15 p.m. on January 10.

She has not been seen since.

She is described as five feet one inch tall, 152 pounds and possibly wearing glasses. She's also known to go by the names Ann Tiny or Erica Ann Kendi.

Whitehorse RCMP ask people with information about Allen to reach out to them at 867-667-5555.