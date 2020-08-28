Police search for Iqaluit man charged with assault

Iqaluit RCMP are looking for a man who's been charged with assault after an incident earlier this month.

In a news release Friday morning, police say Pauloosie Alainga, 37, of Iqaluit has been charged with assault causing bodily harm and failing comply with a probation orders after an incident on Aug. 18, at a home. Police say they've obtained an arrest warrant for Alainga.

Alainga is five feet eight inches tall, about 140 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

People are asked to not approach Alainga if they spot him, and to call police.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact RCMP at 867-979-1111, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.