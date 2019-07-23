Police appealing for witnesses to attack in Yellowknife

Police in Yellowknife are still looking for a man who attacked another man a week and a half ago in Old Town.

The alleged assault happened Saturday, July 12, along Franklin Avenue, near the NWT Brewing Company brewpub and the Gallery of the Midnight Sun.

A witness, Terry Pamplin, said he was driving to a fish fry for the Midnight Sun Fly-In between 6 and 6:30 p.m. when he saw two men arguing in the area of the Gallery of the Midnight Sun. He described one of the men as a fair-haired Caucasian man in his early 20s, while the other man was middle-aged.

Pamplin said the men appeared to be arguing over a blue bicycle. He said the argument grew more heated and as the men moved toward the NWT Brewing Company pub, he saw them grabbing each other and throwing punches.

Pamplin said the middle-aged victim walked away toward Pilots Monument, but the younger man pursued him. The two men ended up on the ground, with the younger man on top punching and kicking the other man repeatedly. Pamplin said it was a prolonged, violent attack that left the victim with a bloodied face and blood on the front of his jacket.

Pamplin said when the younger man stopped, he looked around furtively — as if he was checking to see if anyone had witnessed the attack — before quickly walking and then biking away.

Pamplin said he then recognized the victim as someone he knew. CBC News is not identifying the victim.

Pamplin said he offered to help the victim, but the man said he would get help at a nearby friend's house.

The victim was later medevaced to Edmonton for treatment. He is now out of hospital and back in Yellowknife.

Possibly different confrontation earlier

The same attacker may have assaulted another man in the same area that same evening.

Another witness said he saw a man with a blue bicycle involved in an altercation with a different person in the area only minutes earlier.

Walter Strong said he was heading into work in the area just before 6 p.m. that evening when he saw a confrontation between a fair-haired Caucasian man in his 20s and another man who appeared to be in his 20s.

When asked if one of the men he saw could have been the same man Pamplin identified as the victim, Strong said he would have recognized the middle-aged man if it had been him. He says the victim of the attack he saw was in his mid-to-late 20s.

Strong said he saw the two men go to the ground, on top of the bicycle. The fair-haired man ended up on top and punched the other man repeatedly, he said.

Strong, who also works for CBC, said the victim of that attack got up and did not seem much the worse for wear — he had no blood on him.

The RCMP were called to the area at about 6:25 p.m., but when they arrived the assailant had left. So far, no arrests have been made and no charges have been laid.

Police are calling on anyone who witnessed an assault in that area of Old Town on July 12 at about 6 p.m. to contact the Yellowknife RCMP. Alternatively, people can submit anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers or nwtnutips.com.