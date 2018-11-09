'Polarizing' speaker slated for N.W.T. Chamber of Commerce meeting

The invitation of a 'polarizing' speaker by the N.W.T. Chamber of Commerce is raising some eyebrows.

The chamber invited Vancouver-based blogger Vivian Krause to speak at its annual general meeting and President's Dinner on April 11 at the Explorer Hotel.

Krause's work is critical of how some Canadian environmental groups get funding from U.S. charities, and she claims their efforts have had no impact on reducing global oil use.

Millions of U.S. dollars are funding the anti-pipeline movement in Canada. Writer and funding researcher Vivian Krause says those dollars helped “sabotage” new pipeline projects, while environmental activist Tzeporah Berman says that funding is a “drop in the bucket.” 9:12

She earns a large part of her income from speaking engagements, including for oil, gas and mining companies, along with a recent set of events in Alberta sponsored by Canada Action. The group promotes development of the energy industry.

"She can be a very polarizing choice," admits the chamber's executive director, Renée Comeau, who said it's received many comments both in support and opposition to the decision to invite Krause to Yellowknife.

Comeau said the chamber didn't invite Krause for her views on climate change; rather, she will discuss "the amount of regulation stalling the industrial economy."

"By no means are we denying climate change [by asking Krause to speak]," said Comeau. "She'll just be speaking about industrial economy."

The chamber is paying for Krause's accommodations and travel to Yellowknife.

Chamber should discuss climate change, green economy

France Benoit penned a letter to the chamber expressing her concern at their choice of a guest.

"If the N.W.T. Chamber of Commerce is not satisfied with her positions on climate change, then they have to assume responsibility for still choosing her as a guest speaker," said Benoit.

France Benoit plans to attend the chamber's annual general meeting as a representative of social justice coalition Alternatives North. (Radio-Canada/Mario De Ciccio)

Benoit, who is not a member of the Chamber of Commerce, plans to attend next week's meeting to represent Alternatives North, a social justice coalition based in Yellowknife. She said she would rather see the discussion focus on climate change.

"We know that she [Krause] talks about third party funding with environmental organizations in Canada," Benoit told CBC.

"I think a lot of these issues are frankly sideshows to the real issue which is to talk about climate change and what we must do to face reality.

"We need to talk about … what we're going to do about reducing our consumption of fossil fuels, how we need to develop a green economy, how we can create sustainable good permanent jobs for the residents of the Northwest Territories."

'Let's just listen to what she has to say'

Reached at her home in Vancouver, Krause told CBC climate change won't be at the forefront of her presentation next Thursday, but she won't shy away from the discussion if it's brought up.

"I'm very concerned about the impacts of our use of fossil fuels," she said. "I want to see activism that is productive, that is constructive, that makes a positive impact."

Benoit said she plans to sit and listen next week — for now.

"Let's just listen to what she has to say and we will take it from there."