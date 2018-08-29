Injured hunters huddled for 3 days after deadly Nunavut polar bear attack

Two injured Inuit hunters huddled for three days with the body of their friend who was killed by a polar bear, while several other bears circled their camp.

More details are emerging after a couple of hunters from Naujaat, Nunavut, were rescued Tuesday. This incident is the second fatal polar bear attack in Nunavut this summer.

The three hunters left the community last week to go caribou and narwhal hunting, according the RCMP. They didn't return on Thursday as planned and were reported overdue on Sunday.

This is an emotional, like a visceral kind of thing. - Robert Hedley , SAO of Naujaat

One of the hunters died after being attacked by a mother polar bear and her cub, Naujaat Mayor Solomon Malliki told CBC News on Tuesday. The mother and cub were destroyed at the scene, Malliki said.

The hunters were found on White Island near Naujaat. Formerly known as Repulse Bay, Naujaat is a community of about 1,080 on the shores of Hudson Bay. (CBC)

Naujaat administrator Robert Hedley says the hunters were terrified and didn't sleep as they waited for search parties to locate them.

They were eventually spotted by a search helicopter from the Canadian Coast Guard icebreaker Louis St-Laurent in the early hours of Tuesday.

The two injured hunters suffered minor injuries and were treated and released.

Hedley told CBC on Wednedsay that much of the community is grieving, and it will take time for leaders to come up with solutions to make sure incidents like this can be avoided in the future.

"This is an emotional, like a visceral kind of thing," he said.

"It's a very scary situation… It's gonna be something that's going to live on with a lot of people."

The community has asked the territorial government for trauma resources, said Hedley.

The territorial wildlife management division will later provide conclusive numbers of how many polar bears were killed in the incident, he said.

With files from Michael Salomonie