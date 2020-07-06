Officials warn Iqaluit residents after possible polar bear sighting at territorial park

Officials are investigating a report that a polar bear was sighted at Sylvia Grinnell Territorial Park and Peterhead Inlet in Iqaluit.

The Nunavut Department of Environment issued a public advisory about the potential sighting on Monday afternoon, though it did not specify when it took place.

It's asking people to stay clear of the area so that officers can patrol for any potential dangers.

It's a busy time of year at the territorial park. As of last week, there were 30 campsites and 74 long-term tents set up, according to Caroline Ipeelie-Qiatsuk, the heritage appreciation regional co-ordinator for Nunavut Parks.

The advisory reminded Iqalummiut to be cautious outdoors.

"Please also remember the Arctic is bear country, and it is always possible to encounter a polar bear at any time anywhere."

If you see signs of a bear, people are asked to contact the wildlife office at 867-975-7780 or 867-222-0167