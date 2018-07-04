Man dead after polar bear attack near Arviat, Nunavut

A 31-year-old man from, Arviat, Nunavut, has died after a polar bear attacked him Tuesday evening.

RCMP say the attack happened on Century Island, which is located about 10 kilometres outside of the hamlet.

The victim was unarmed at the time and was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a news release issued Wednesday, police said the polar bear was killed after the attack to protect the safety of others on the island.

Arviat RCMP stated they are investigating with the Nunavut chief coroner's office. They are also assisting the Nunavut Department of Environment's Wildlife Division.