Man dead after polar bear attack near Arviat, Nunavut

31-year-old man pronounced dead at the scene

RCMP are investigating the attack, along with the Nunavut coroner's office.

A 31-year-old man from, Arviat, Nunavut, has died after a polar bear attacked him Tuesday evening. 

The victim was unarmed at the time and was pronounced dead at the scene. 

In a news release issued Wednesday, police said the polar bear was killed after the attack to protect the safety of others on the island.

Arviat RCMP stated they are investigating with the Nunavut chief coroner's office. They are also assisting the Nunavut Department of Environment's Wildlife Division. 

