I am an Inuk — We are strong
POEM

Jasmine Qunguliq Alorut, 16, a Grade 10 student in Igloolik, Nunavut, wrote this poem. It was shared, with permission, by her teacher.

I am an Inuk
Our dogs were slaughtered
We weren't able to go hunting
We were starving
I am hurt

I am an Inuk
Our children were sent away
Far, far away to residential school
We didn't believe what they went through
I am hurt

I am an Inuk
There are many Indigenous women
Missing and murdered
I am hurt

I am an Inuk
Some of us were sick, we were sent away
We were hospitalized
Some of us didn't come back
Our family is still looking for us
I am hurt

We are Inuit
We are not giving up
We are never letting our culture disappear
We are strong 

About the Author

Jasmine Qunguliq Alorut, 16, is a Grade 10 student in Igloolik, Nunavut.

