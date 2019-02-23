POEM
I am an Inuk — We are strong
Jasmine Qunguliq Alorut, a Grade 10 student in Igloolik, Nunavut, wrote a poem about being Inuk.
Grade 10 student Jasmine Qunguliq Alorut, from Igloolik, Nunavut, wrote a poem about being Inuk
Jasmine Qunguliq Alorut, 16, a Grade 10 student in Igloolik, Nunavut, wrote this poem. It was shared, with permission, by her teacher.
I am an Inuk
Our dogs were slaughtered
We weren't able to go hunting
We were starving
I am hurt
I am an Inuk
Our children were sent away
Far, far away to residential school
We didn't believe what they went through
I am hurt
I am an Inuk
There are many Indigenous women
Missing and murdered
I am hurt
I am an Inuk
Some of us were sick, we were sent away
We were hospitalized
Some of us didn't come back
Our family is still looking for us
I am hurt
We are Inuit
We are not giving up
We are never letting our culture disappear
We are strong