I am an Inuk — We are strong

Jasmine Qunguliq Alorut, 16, a Grade 10 student in Igloolik, Nunavut, wrote this poem. It was shared, with permission, by her teacher.

I am an Inuk

Our dogs were slaughtered

We weren't able to go hunting

We were starving

I am hurt

I am an Inuk

Our children were sent away

Far, far away to residential school

We didn't believe what they went through

I am hurt

I am an Inuk

There are many Indigenous women

Missing and murdered

I am hurt

I am an Inuk

Some of us were sick, we were sent away

We were hospitalized

Some of us didn't come back

Our family is still looking for us

I am hurt

We are Inuit

We are not giving up

We are never letting our culture disappear

We are strong