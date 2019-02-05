Skip to Main Content
Plea deal reached in K'atl'odeeche reserve assault and kidnapping case
Jerome Bruha was sentenced to six months in custody after he pleaded guilty to two charges: assault and breach of his probation conditions. The charges stem from a July 2018 incident involving Bruha and his then-girlfriend on the K'atl'odeeche First Nation.

Jerome Bruha has been sentenced to six months in jail after pleading guilty to charges stemming from an incident on the K'atl'odeeche First Nation reserve. (Jimmy Thomson/CBC)

A plea deal has been in reached in a kidnapping and assault case involving a 20 year-old Hay River man.

Jerome Bruha was sentenced to six months in custody after he pleaded guilty to two charges: assault and breach of his probation conditions.

The charges stem from a July 2018 incident involving Bruha and his then-girlfriend on the K'atl'odeeche First Nation.

Bruha originally pleaded not-guilty to seven charges including kidnapping, breaking-and-entering, assault and carrying a weapon for the purpose of endangering the peace. He was scheduled for a trial by judge-alone in Hay River last week but after the complainant testified in court, the defence and Crown reached a plea deal to withdraw five of the charges.

Bruha has several previous convictions for violent offences, five of them involve minors.

He is currently serving a two-year sentence for sexually assaulting a minor in an unrelated incident.

Bruha will be listed on a sex offender registry for 20 years.


 

With files from Kirsten Murphy

