Man pleads guilty to manslaughter in Fort McPherson killing

A plea deal has been reached in the case of a man accused of killing a man in Fort McPherson, N.W.T., last summer.

In a Yellowknife courtroom on Tuesday, Darcy Brian Nerysoo pleaded guilty to manslaughter. The 31-year-old remains in custody at the North Slave Correctional Centre.

He's scheduled to be sentenced in Fort McPherson on June 8.

Nerysoo was charged with second-degree murder on June 29, 2018 in connection with the death of a 32-year-old man in the community.

Details of what led to the man's death will be laid out during the sentencing hearing in a statement of agreed facts that will likely be read in court.

Nerysoo has two assault convictions on his record and one conviction for assault causing bodily harm, which date back to 2008 and 2009.

The judge ordered a background report be done on Nerysoo in preparation for his sentencing.