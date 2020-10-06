Yukon bans shopping bags, in step toward 'broader' single-use plastic ban

Retailers across the Yukon will no longer be allowed to provide customers with plastic shopping bags starting Jan. 1.

The territorial government said a ban would take effect in the new year, followed by a ban on paper bags at the start of 2023.

"The Yukon is entering a new era of more responsible waste management," the government said in a statement. "Disposing of waste is expensive and negatively impacts our environment. Single-use products like plastic and paper bags are resource-intensive and their production, transportation and disposal cause pollution and emissions."

The government said the bans are an "initial step" toward a broader ban on single-use plastics.

Some types of bags are excluded from the ban. That includes bags for prescriptions, take-out food, bulk food, hardware, produce, live fish, flowers or potted plants, tires and gift bags.

The government has said it spends about $6 million a year on waste disposal — half of which goes toward getting rid of plastics.

"It's up to different levels of government to work together to make the changes that we need. The more that we can recycle, the more waste we can divert from the landfill, the better off we are," said Kate White, leader of the Yukon NDP.

The ban is part of an agreement between the government and the Yukon NDP Caucus, which was signed on April 28 and which will last until Jan 31, 2023.

The government says the three-month notice will help retailers plan the use of their remaining supply of single-use plastic bags. Businesses that have leftover bags are encouraged to donate them to non-profit organizations, like food banks, which are still allowed to use them.

Currie Dixon, leader of the Yukon Party, said he's not opposed to the ban but believes businesses need to be given more time to adapt.

"This is the first they are hearing about it," said Dixon. "Really you need to consult with businesses and give them the time to implement these changes."

Dixon said he's spoken to retailers who've said there has been little to no consultation with affected businesses.

Carmacks and Dawson City have already banned some single-use plastics in their communities. Carmacks banned single-use plastic bags in 2019.