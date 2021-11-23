Plans for Indigenous wellness centre in Yellowknife 'up in the air'

Since its formation in 2017, the Arctic Indigenous Wellness Foundation has envisioned opening an Indigenous wellness centre for holistic and traditional healing in the North. Their goal is for the centre to be built near the Frame Lake Trail in Yellowknife — on land next to the Stanton Territorial Hospital.

But plans have not progressed as anticipated. In December 2019, Wilbert Cook, the foundation's executive director, said that construction would likely begin in 2020.

But more than two years later, the organization has yet to obtain rights to the land and secure the funds needed to begin construction.

On-the-land healing camp

The land-based healing camp is located off the trail behind the Multiplex in Yellowknife, near the city’s Fieldhouse. (Emma Grunwald/CBC)

Since 2018, the Arctic Wellness Foundation has operated a land-based healing camp in Yellowknife. The healing camp, made up of teepees and tents, has services including traditional counselling, sobriety assistance, a breakfast program for the homeless and cultural ceremonies.

They work with many clients, including residential school survivors and those struggling with substance abuse. A high percentage travel from out of town for their services.

In a discussion at the camp, Arvin Moody, a traditional counsellor, said that they have been getting referrals from Social Services and Inclusion N.W.T. since last year. "They have recognized our services because of the pandemic. More people are reaching out to us now," he said.

Ruth Mercredi, another traditional counselor, said she can tell the camp is helping people.

"Some of them dance right out of here," she said. "They have hope in their heart. And that's a good thing. It's change right before your eyes."

Award-winning design

The Arctic Wellness Foundation's goal is to open a nearby wellness centre that would operate concurrently with their healing camp. The proposed wellness centre would expand their services, and the construction of a building would provide a sense of permanency.

An artist's rendition of the inside of the Arctic Indigenous Wellness Centre. (Submitted by Mason White)

"Instead of tents and teepees, we'll have actual offices," Cook said. "We'll have meeting rooms to do ceremonies."

In November 2021 the organization won an international award for the sustainable design of its envisioned building, which is based on the same traditional principles of the healing camp.

Cook said that elders within the foundation worked to fund the design. "They took it upon themselves to do it. And they got an architect from Ottawa who donated his time for this."

In an interview with CBC, N.W.T. Minister of Health and Social Services Julie Green confirmed her department had no role in the design.

'10 steps backwards' after 2021 meeting with health minister

Before they can move beyond the design stage, the foundation needs to gain rights to the land by the hospital.

"The land is what we really are after," Cook said. "The land comes from the Health and Social services that needs to approve it."

Cook and other foundation board members had a virtual meeting with Green in July 2021 to discuss the project. Cook said that the department seemed less interested than in prior years.

Wilbert Cook, executive director of the Arctic Indigenous Wellness Foundation. (Randall McKenzie/CBC)

"It seemed like we took ten steps backwards," he said. "They didn't seem overly enthusiastic about having the land transferred to us."

Under a previous health minister, Glen Abernethy, Cook thought they were close to a deal. "It was almost at the point where we were going to sign the agreement to transfer the land over to us," he said.

"Then the federal government would have given approval to start the building so we could procure the funds to get the whole project started."

In a separate phone conversation, Rassi Nashalik, a foundation board member, shared similar sentiments.

"When the government changed, things changed," she said. "We came so close to getting a lease."

Health minister waiting for a proposal

Green said discussions in the 2021 meeting revolved around whether the Arctic Wellness Foundation wanted to partner with the hospital's services and programs, or if they simply wanted access to the land to build their own standalone facility.

She said the department is waiting for the foundation to provide them with a proposal that answers that question.

"Once we receive a proposal, it'll go through our normal process of being evaluated and we'll provide a response," Green said. "At this point, we have no budget item for this wellness centre."

She said her department has reached out to the foundation to arrange further discussions but hasn't received a response.

Cook said they received a letter from the department after the meeting. He declined to disclose its contents, but said "it left everyone with a really bad taste in their mouth. It wasn't the news that we were looking for."

Federal government funding a feasibility study

Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) is funding a feasibility study on the foundation's proposed wellness centre.

"They all know it's needed," said Cook.

The need for healing centres was noted several times in the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's Calls to Action. Number 21, specifically, calls upon the federal government "to ensure that the funding of healing centres in Nunavut and the Northwest Territories is a priority."

The outside of a healing tent at the camp on March 28, 2022 where traditional counsellors work. (Emma Grunwald/CBC)

In an email, Nicolas Moquin, a spokesperson for Indigenous Services Canada, said they have provided the foundation with $440,000 over the past three years to help with the planning of a wellness centre, and the development of a feasibility study.

"ISC has not received any updates on funding provided. Understandably, progress on planning for this facility may have been delayed due to the pandemic," said Moquin.

Moquin said that Indigenous Services Canada committed to work trilaterally with the territorial government and the foundation during a January 2020 meeting, where they discussed the foundation's vision for the wellness centre.

Green was not health minister at the time, and says she has no way of knowing the likelihood of the wellness centre becoming a reality.

"This is not a [territorial government] project. This is an Arctic Indigenous Wellness Foundation, as well as an Indigenous Services Canada project," she said.

Cook is also uncertain whether the project will move forward once the feasibility study is complete.

"That's still up in the air," he said.

Health and Social Services building a separate wellness centre

During her interview with CBC, Green noted that the Department of Health and Social Services is working on its own wellness and recovery centre in downtown Yellowknife to open in 2024.

She explained that it was separate from the foundation's proposed wellness centre.

"There is money in the budget [for that]," she said. "There are programs and services that have been decided to be delivered in that building."

The government plans to build its own wellness centre on a lot near the Tree of Peace Friendship Centre on 51st Street in Yellowknife. The centre is expected to open in 2024. (Walter Strong/CBC)

But Green added that the territorial wellness centre will not focus on "traditional healing."

"It's primarily about services to the vulnerable population with mental health and addiction issues," she said.

When asked if both wellness centres could co-exist, Green did not exclude the possibility.

"It'd be interesting to see what their feasibility study is about," Green said. "And my hope, of course, would be that it would be complementary."

Cook said that he was unaware that Health and Social Services was planning its own wellness centre, and he's worried it will hurt the likelihood of the Indigenous-led Arctic Wellness Foundation project.

"Without the Indigenous aspect, where most of the workloads that they carry are with patients of Aboriginal descent … That just doesn't make sense," he said.

"It works better if our people — through our traditional methods — help them. Our own people."

"You know, it works. The camp is living proof of that."