Plane has crashed in Nahanni Butte, N.W.T.

Chief Peter Marcellais ​of the Nahanni Butte Dene Band confirms a plane went down in the community on Wednesday.

Raymond Kaslak, the senior administrative officer of the Nahanni Butte band, was near the scene. He said it happened at the airport, near the runway.

It hasn't been confirmed, but Kaslak says emergency services are being flown in.

Marcellais said it was a tourist charter. He believed two passengers and a pilot were on board. The condition of those people is not known at this time.

He said a medevac from Yellowknife is on its way for one of the passengers. Three sources have told CBC that the people on board did not suffer life-threatening injuries.

RCMP has not yet provided comment on the crash.