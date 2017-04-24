Timing of Pine Point mine revival could depend on next U.S. election, says CEO

A Northwest Territories zinc mine could be in operation as soon as 2023, but much depends on whether U.S. President Donald Trump is re-elected in 2020.

That's according to Jeff Hussey, CEO of Osisko Metals Inc., which owns the Pine Point zinc deposit and former mine near Hay River, N.W.T.

Zinc is mostly used to protect steel and iron from rust, through a process called galvanization. In 2017, the National Association of Corrosion Engineers found that rusted infrastructure projects, like bridges, cost $2.7 trillion US worldwide.

Osisko Metals bought the Pine Point project in December 2017. The original mine went out of production in the late 1980s.

Hussey said he is encouraged by the most recent mineral resources estimate report , which estimates that 5.3 billion pounds of zinc and 2.1 billion pounds of lead can be extracted from the mine — a 36 per cent overall increase from Osisko's 2018 numbers.

Jeff Hussey, president and CEO of Osisko Metals Inc., says poor China-U.S. trade relations could be bad news for the Pint Point zinc property. (Osisko Metals Inc.)

Hussey said this is a turning point for the company: they can now prove that new mining operations at Pine Point could be viable for investors.

"We think Pine Point has the potential of being one of the top 10 biggest zinc deposits in the world," he said. "What we're trying to do now is push Pine Point forward as fast as possible."

But Hussey said a lot could ride on the next U.S. election.

In August 2018, China announced it was slapping a 25 per cent tariff on American zinc and copper products. The diplomatic spat continues to cause zinc prices to tumble on the London Metal Exchange (LME) in the last year, hitting a two-year low of $2,210 USD per tonne in September.

While the conflict is between China and the U.S., Hussey said the trade dispute creates uncertainty for investors who might be interested in the Pine Point project.

"[Trump's election] could change market sentiment," Hussey said. "We are hoping that, by 2023, Mr. Trump will not be in power because of the amount of disruption he causes."

A map of the former Pine Point mine east of Hay River, N.W.T. (Submitted by Darnley Bay Resources Ltd.)

'Probably optimistic'

Darcy Hirsekorn is a geologist at Uranium Energy Point in Saskatchewan. Before moving to the Prairies, he sat on the board of the NWT & Nunavut Chamber of Mines. He says a four-year timeline to revive Pine Point could be tight for Osisko Metals.

"That's probably optimistic — as most exploration and mining companies tend to be," Hirsekorn said.

"It's not unusual for projects to take between five and 10 years."

However, Hussey said all of the supports for a modern mine are already on site: there is hydroelectric power there, the mineral plains are accessible by rail and there are paved roads to the site.