Wisdom and 'gentle' way of elders coming to Tlicho classrooms soon

A new pilot project aims to see elders become a regular fixture in Tlicho classrooms.

The program — led by the Tlicho Community Services Agency — would see elders teach the Tlicho language, provide cultural programming in schools, and help with students' mental health and wellbeing.

"What we hope is going to come out of this pilot is that we will have elders as an integral part of the school," said Linsey Hope, the agency's director of education.

The agency hopes to see at least one elder become a paid staff member at each of the five Tlicho schools in Behchoko, Whati, Gameti and Wekweeti.

The idea is that, along with helping to create a sense of identity for young people by teaching them about their culture, the elders would be people for students to turn to.

"The elders are very gentle, and so often what happens is a student will just naturally sit down, start talking," explained Hope.

"The elder will listen and really be able to provide them with, just that unjudgemental ear and be able to provide some traditional knowledge and histories or stories that make sense for students beyond the traditional counselling that they're getting through our counsellors."

Incorporating traditional knowledge in the classroom

The project would see elders work in partnership with mental health counsellors who started working in Tlicho schools in September.

"Up until now we really have never dug into the traditional knowledge behind healing and health," said Hope.

"The student is a holistic person ... they have mental, spiritual, education and academic needs and social needs. We want to try and wrap around that whole student.

"People want to see traditional knowledge and traditional understandings being represented in the school."

Hope said often when elders come into schools it's only for specific programs, like sharing their knowledge on a fish camp.

With this pilot, the typical day for an elder would be divided between working one-on-one with students, being in language classrooms, and working with cultural programs either in the classroom or out on the land.

Hope said the elders could help schools identify students who might need counselling but who haven't sought help.

There are some challenges to bringing elders into schools, Hope said, including that some have health issues or only speak in Tlicho, but she's optimistic these problems can be overcome.

She hopes to bring elders into the classroom by the end of April.