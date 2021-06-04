This man picks and pickles spruce tips. Here's how

CBC North is telling the stories behind recipes posted on our Facebook group, The Arctic Kitchen: Recipes of the North. Join our group and follow along!

They do not taste like trees.

Yet, that's exactly where these yummy morsels come from.

And, if you want to gather spruce tips while they are plum for picking, now's the time.

"Around this time of the year, the new sprouts of the spruce tree start to grow," said Luis Luna from his home in Portage la Prairie, Manitoba.

Luis Luna says spring is the best time of year to forage for "tender" spruce tips. (Submitted by Luis Luna)

"While they are still tender I pick one tip per branch," he added.

Luna has been picking spruce tips for a couple of years and he's hooked.

"Foraging is a way to connect with nature," he said.

Luna says he learned about the value of spruce tips from friends who are Indigenous. Luna is originally from Guatemala and says their ancestral beliefs resonated with him.

These spruce tips are about to be canned and pickled. (Submitted by Luis Luna)

"I feel a great deal of respect to those who have learned to live from the land, and to forage and gather," he said.

Once he mastered how to pick them, he learned how to pickle spruce tips from a 93-year-old friend.

Luis luna says you have to stuff your jars with sprice tips before you pour in the brine. (Submitted by Luis Luna)

Here's how:

Clean them with fresh water

Try to preserve whatever is foraged right away

Make brine with one litre of vinegar, three litres of water and one tablespoon of salt for every litre of liquid (four spoons total)

Bring to a boil

Pack the canning jars with the spruce tips and pour in the hot brine

Put the lids on and put the jars in a canning bath for 11 minutes

Let them cool

These spruce tips will be enjoyed on a salad or just eaten out of the jar like olives. (Submitted by Luis Luna)

The end result is delicious and citrusy.

"You can smell the scent of spruce as you bite them ... but it is not strong," said Luna.

Luna says he likes to put them on salads and charcuterie boards.

Sometimes he just eats them out of the jar like olives.

"Nature is bountiful," said Luna.