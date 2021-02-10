N.W.T. health officials to take your COVID-19 questions on The Trailbreaker

The N.W.T.'s chief public health officer, Dr. Kami Kandola, and Dr. AnneMarie Pegg, the territory's medical director, will take your questions on The Trailbreaker Thursday at 7:10 a.m.

The phone-in comes days after the N.W.T. lifted most COVID-19 restrictions, including gathering restrictions, vaccine mandates for businesses and self-isolation requirements for travellers.

Kandola described the new state of affairs in the N.W.T. as being "back to the world we were in in February 2020."

She said the risk of severe outcomes with the Omicron variant of COVID-19 is much lower than it was with previous strains, and that the territory has passed its Omicron peak.

Premier Caroline Cochrane has also said that — barring anything unexpected — most remaining public health orders, including mandatory masks in indoor settings, will become recommendations on April 1.

The territorial government is also planning to start winding down the COVID-19 Secretariat, which was created in 2020 to respond to the pandemic.

The N.W.T. reported 450 active cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday afternoon, including 171 cases in Yellowknife and 100 cases in Fort Smith.