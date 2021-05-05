Pfizer vaccine to be offered to N.W.T. youth 12-17 years old starting Thursday

Yellowknife youth aged 12 to 17 will be able to get the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine between Thursday and Friday.

The territorial government made the announcement Wednesday afternoon in a news release.

It says Yellowknife youth will get the shot first due to a recent cluster of COVID-19 cases in the city associated with a case first detected at the N.J. Macpherson elementary school over the weekend. Youth in that age range from other Northwest Territories communities who happen to be in Yellowknife those days can also get the shot.

There will also be doses held back for youth aged 12-17 in Behchokǫ̀, which will be offered in that community next week.

Appointments can be made on a first-served basis on the NTHSSA website. Anyone 18 years old and over in all N.W.T. communities can still access the Moderna vaccine by contacting the local public health unit or health centre.

There will be more doses of the Pfizer vaccine in the coming weeks, the territory says, which will be given to youth aged 12-17 in all other N.W.T. communities.

"On behalf of all residents of the N.W.T., I would like to thank our vaccine team for facilitating this important expansion of our vaccine program," said Minister of Health and Social Services Julie Green in a statement. "This approach will give increased protection to youth, schools and communities at a time when we need it most."

People can check out details for the upcoming clinics on the government's website and social media pages once finalized.

Health Canada approved the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine to vaccinate children 12 and up on Wednesday The previous age cutoff for the vaccine was 16. The Pfizer vaccine is the first product to be authorized for use in this younger age category and is the only other vaccine aside from the Moderna vaccine to be administered in the North.

Until now in the N.W.T., the vaccine distribution was solely based on the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, which is approved for those 18 years of age and older.

The N.W.T. received 1,170 doses Tuesday in exchange for Moderna doses after negotiating a trade with B.C.

"After successful negotiations with the National Operation Centre (NOC) and provinces, the GNWT is exchanging future shipments of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for Pfizer-BioNTech to protect as many residents as possible from the virus," the news release says.

It also says the two vaccines are from the same class of vaccines and can be used interchangeably.

The territory also says those who have questions about whether they are a close contact to the cases tied to the N.J. Macpherson School cluster can check their website for more information or check here for the latest public exposure notices.