Verdict expected Friday in double sexual assault trial of Ndilo, N.W.T., man

A verdict is expected Friday in the case of a Ndilo, N.W.T., man accused of two sexual assaults.

Peter Charlie Tsetta, 50, is accused of assaulting two women in separate incidents in May and June 2017. His trial was held this past May and June.

N.W.T. Supreme Court Justice Louise Charbonneau is scheduled to deliver her verdict Friday morning in Yellowknife.

Court heard during the trial that the two women largely agree about what happened up until the point where they said they were sexually assaulted.

Both complainants knew Tsetta. Court heard they were all part of a group of people that drinks and socializes in downtown Yellowknife.

In both cases, the complainants went to Tsetta's house to continue drinking after meeting him downtown, court heard during the trial.

Tsetta's lawyer, Evan McIntyre, said in his closing arguments in June that a big issue during the trial was that he did not have the opportunity to question the complainant who alleged she was attacked in May of 2017. She died in December. Statements she had given to police and at Tsetta's preliminary inquiry were admitted at the trial.

McIntyre said the testimony of both women was influenced by rumours they heard about Tsetta sexually assaulting other women. As well, he said the RCMP found no DNA evidence linking Tsetta to the June attack.

In her closing arguments, prosecutor Annie Piche told court that Tsetta was not a credible witness and was evasive on key points. As well, she said the woman in the June attack was treated for injuries that could only be explained as being the result of Tsetta's assault.