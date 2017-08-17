Crown asks for 10-year sentence for violent Ndilo sex offender

A man convicted in two violent sexual assaults in Ndilo will be sentenced next month.

There was a sentencing hearing for Peter Tsetta, 50, in N.W.T. Supreme Court on Thursday.

The Crown is calling for Tsetta to be sentenced to 10 years in prison, while his defence lawyer asked for a five-year sentence.

N.W.T. Supreme Court Justice Louise Charbonneau found Tsetta guilty of two counts of sexual assault and one count of forcible confinement in August. The charges stemmed from two assaults against two women at his home in May and June 2017.

The woman assaulted in June requested on Thursday that the publication ban on her identity be lifted, which Charbonneau agreed to. The Crown said the victim wants to help others. CBC has reached out to her.

She had testified at Tsetta's trial that she was drinking Private Stock at his home when she passed out and woke up to Tsetta raping her. She struggled to get away.

The woman assaulted in May, who was an ex-girlfriend of Tsetta's, has since died. She had given police a statement saying she blacked out after drinking Private Stock with Tsetta, and woke up on his bed. He was raping her, and he placed a hand on her mouth as she screamed for help.

Tsetta testified in his own defence, saying he just had drinks with the women. In her verdict, Charbonneau questioned his reliability, saying some parts of his testimony made "no sense."



The judge will deliver her sentence in Yellowknife on Nov. 18.